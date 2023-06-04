Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jose Siri (.706 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Red Sox.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rays vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Red Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Red Sox
|Rays vs Red Sox Odds
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has five doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks while hitting .239.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 22 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (29.4%), and in 8% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has had an RBI in 16 games this season (47.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (20.6%).
- In 52.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.219
|AVG
|.190
|.297
|OBP
|.217
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (33.3%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (53.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.64).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Houck (3-4) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.