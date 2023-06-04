On Sunday, Jose Siri (.706 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Red Sox.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri has five doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks while hitting .239.

Siri has picked up a hit in 22 of 34 games this year, with multiple hits five times.

Looking at the 34 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (29.4%), and in 8% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has had an RBI in 16 games this season (47.1%), including seven multi-RBI outings (20.6%).

In 52.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .219 AVG .190 .297 OBP .217 .438 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 9/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 15 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (33.3%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (53.3%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings