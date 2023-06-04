Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Butler tallied 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in his previous game, which ended in a 104-93 loss versus the Nuggets.

With prop bets available for Butler, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 22.9 22.9 Rebounds 7.5 5.9 7.5 Assists 6.5 5.3 6.3 PRA 39.5 34.1 36.7 PR 33.5 28.8 30.4 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.9



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 1.6 threes per game, or 3.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets give up 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets have conceded 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked third in the NBA, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 38 13 7 7 1 1 1 2/13/2023 32 24 10 9 1 0 1 12/30/2022 38 17 6 8 0 0 4

