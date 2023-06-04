Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Isaac Paredes -- batting .229 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .270 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this year (30 of 51), with more than one hit 13 times (25.5%).
- He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 51), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.2% of his games this season, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year (20 of 51), with two or more runs seven times (13.7%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.250
|AVG
|.259
|.348
|OBP
|.286
|.383
|SLG
|.463
|4
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|9
|8/6
|K/BB
|15/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|5 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (37.5%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|11 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (37.5%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houck (3-4) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.30 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
