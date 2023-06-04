Isaac Paredes -- batting .229 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is batting .270 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
  • Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this year (30 of 51), with more than one hit 13 times (25.5%).
  • He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 51), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 39.2% of his games this season, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year (20 of 51), with two or more runs seven times (13.7%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.250 AVG .259
.348 OBP .286
.383 SLG .463
4 XBH 7
2 HR 2
12 RBI 9
8/6 K/BB 15/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 24
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (77 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houck (3-4) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.30 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander threw four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
