Isaac Paredes -- batting .229 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .270 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Paredes has gotten at least one hit in 58.8% of his games this year (30 of 51), with more than one hit 13 times (25.5%).

He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 51), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.2% of his games this season, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year (20 of 51), with two or more runs seven times (13.7%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .250 AVG .259 .348 OBP .286 .383 SLG .463 4 XBH 7 2 HR 2 12 RBI 9 8/6 K/BB 15/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 24 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (37.5%)

