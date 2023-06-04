When the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Miami Heat (44-38) face off at Ball Arena on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Sunday, June 4

Sunday, June 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Heat's Last Game

On Thursday, the Nuggets defeated the Heat 104-93, led by Jokic with 27 points (plus 14 assists and 10 rebounds). Adebayo was the top scorer for the losing team with 26 points, and he chipped in five assists and 13 boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 26 13 5 0 0 0 Gabe Vincent 19 2 5 0 1 5 Haywood Highsmith 18 2 0 2 1 2

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is No. 1 on the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jimmy Butler is putting up a team-best 5.3 assists per game. And he is delivering 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.

Max Strus gives the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Heat get 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 22.9 7.5 6.3 2.3 0.6 0.9 Bam Adebayo 17.1 9.4 3.9 0.9 0.6 0 Caleb Martin 15.7 5.7 1.6 0.9 0.5 2.6 Kyle Lowry 7.8 3.8 4.6 1.3 0.5 1.3 Gabe Vincent 12.7 2.2 2.7 0.6 0.4 2.2

