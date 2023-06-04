The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are battling in the NBA Finals, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Nuggets matchup.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

These teams score 225.3 points per game between them, 9.3 more than this game's total.

These two teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than the total for this contest.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 26.5 -110 22.9 Bam Adebayo 18.5 -105 20.4 Gabe Vincent 13.5 -115 9.4 Max Strus 9.5 +100 11.5

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jimmy Butler or another Heat player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Heat and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Heat +500 - Nuggets -699 -5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.