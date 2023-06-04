Heat vs. Nuggets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Finals Game 2
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat are battling in the NBA Finals, with Game 2 on tap.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Nuggets matchup.
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Heat vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|216
|-365
|+300
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|216.5
|-375
|+290
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|216.5
|-345
|+280
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|216.5
|-360
|+300
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Prediction
Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
- These teams score 225.3 points per game between them, 9.3 more than this game's total.
- These two teams surrender 222.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than the total for this contest.
- Denver has covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
- Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this year.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|26.5
|-110
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|18.5
|-105
|20.4
|Gabe Vincent
|13.5
|-115
|9.4
|Max Strus
|9.5
|+100
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jimmy Butler or another Heat player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Heat and Nuggets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Heat
|+500
|-
|Nuggets
|-699
|-5000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Heat? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.