The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, take the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Vincent, in his last game (June 1 loss against the Nuggets) posted 19 points and five assists.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.4 13.0 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.2 Assists 3.5 2.5 3.2 PRA 19.5 14 18.4 PR 15.5 11.5 15.2 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.3



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Nuggets

Vincent is responsible for taking 8.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.3 per game.

Vincent is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the league.

The Nuggets give up 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/1/2023 38 19 2 5 5 1 0 2/13/2023 34 15 2 4 4 0 1 12/30/2022 16 3 1 2 1 0 0

