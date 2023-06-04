Christian Bethancourt -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the hill, on June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks while batting .248.
  • Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 23 of 37 games this year (62.2%), including seven multi-hit games (18.9%).
  • He has homered in seven games this year (18.9%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27.0% of his games this season, Bethancourt has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 45.9% of his games this year (17 of 37), with two or more runs four times (10.8%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 9
.234 AVG .219
.280 OBP .257
.511 SLG .531
7 XBH 4
3 HR 3
8 RBI 6
15/3 K/BB 8/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 17
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.9%)
12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.64).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houck (3-4 with a 5.30 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.30, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
