Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Tanner Houck on the mound, June 4 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .205 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks.

In 54.0% of his games this season (27 of 50), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (16.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 18.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has an RBI in 15 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 of 50 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 .203 AVG .180 .319 OBP .255 .542 SLG .300 8 XBH 3 6 HR 1 16 RBI 5 24/10 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 26 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

