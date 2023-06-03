How to Watch the Yankees vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge head into the second of a three-game series against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
Yankees vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 90 total home runs.
- New York's .422 slugging percentage is ninth-best in baseball.
- The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).
- New York scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (277 total, 4.7 per game).
- The Yankees' .308 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Yankees strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.
- New York's pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.233).
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 100 home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks second in the majors with a .466 team slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers' .245 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 327.
- The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .332.
- The Dodgers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Los Angeles has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.45 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.256 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season. He is 6-0 with a 2.93 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Cole has registered seven quality starts this season.
- Cole will aim to go five or more innings for his 13th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Grove (0-1) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, April 20, when he threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs.
- Grove has one start of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 4 innings per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Padres
|W 10-7
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Yu Darvish
|5/29/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-4
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bryce Miller
|5/30/2023
|Mariners
|W 10-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Logan Gilbert
|5/31/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|George Kirby
|6/2/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/3/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Michael Grove
|6/4/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Bobby Miller
|6/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Lucas Giolito
|6/7/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Houck
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Rays
|L 11-10
|Away
|Gavin Stone
|Josh Fleming
|5/29/2023
|Nationals
|W 6-1
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Trevor Williams
|5/30/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-3
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Jake Irvin
|5/31/2023
|Nationals
|L 10-6
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Patrick Corbin
|6/2/2023
|Yankees
|W 8-4
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Luis Severino
|6/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Gerrit Cole
|6/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Domingo Germán
|6/6/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hunter Greene
|6/7/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Brandon Williamson
|6/8/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/9/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
