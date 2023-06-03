On Saturday, Yandy Diaz (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.410) and total hits (54) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks eighth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 47 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.0% of them.

Looking at the 47 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (25.5%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this year (38.3%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (53.2%), including nine games with multiple runs (19.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .312 AVG .327 .407 OBP .459 .545 SLG .633 8 XBH 7 5 HR 4 11 RBI 8 15/11 K/BB 8/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 20 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (55.0%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings