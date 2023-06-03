Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Wander Franco (batting .368 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rays vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Red Sox
|Rays vs Red Sox Odds
|Rays vs Red Sox Prediction
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .482, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Franco enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .400.
- In 40 of 55 games this year (72.7%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (34.5%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (12.7%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has driven in a run in 21 games this year (38.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 26 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.322
|AVG
|.293
|.379
|OBP
|.354
|.609
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|15/7
|K/BB
|9/5
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|23
|24 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|12 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|18 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|14 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.