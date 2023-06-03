How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro ready for the third of a four-game series against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at Target Field.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Explore More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 76 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 17th in baseball, slugging .403.
- The Twins are 23rd in the majors with a .233 batting average.
- Minnesota is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (264 total).
- The Twins' .316 on-base percentage is 20th in MLB.
- Twins batters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in baseball.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota's 3.42 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.172).
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 33 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .346 this season.
- The Guardians rank 24th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 206 (3.6 per game).
- The Guardians have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.
- Cleveland averages just 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.89 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-0) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 60 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Gray is trying to record his fifth quality start of the year.
- Gray will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 frames per outing.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians' Logan Allen (2-2) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing three hits.
- He's going for his third quality start in a row.
- Allen will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Triston McKenzie
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Shane McClanahan
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zach Eflin
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-0
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Wells
|5/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 8-5
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Kyle Gibson
|5/31/2023
|Orioles
|W 12-8
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Keegan Akin
|6/1/2023
|Twins
|L 7-6
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Pablo Lopez
|6/2/2023
|Twins
|L 1-0
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Bailey Ober
|6/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|6/4/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Triston McKenzie
|Joe Ryan
|6/6/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|James Paxton
|6/7/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Chris Sale
|6/8/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/9/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Cristian Javier
