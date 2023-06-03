On Saturday, Taylor Walls (batting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls has six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .244.

Walls has gotten a hit in 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), with at least two hits on five occasions (12.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games this season, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (30.0%), Walls has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 52.5% of his games this season (21 of 40), with two or more runs six times (15.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 .184 AVG .326 .326 OBP .392 .289 SLG .739 2 XBH 8 1 HR 5 2 RBI 10 9/7 K/BB 12/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 20 GP 20 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (20.0%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (60.0%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (45.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings