Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (40-19) into a matchup with Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (30-27) at Fenway Park, on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET. Diaz is at .313, the seventh-best average in the league, while Yoshida is sixth at .316.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow and the Red Sox will turn to Kutter Crawford (1-2, 3.52 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (1-2, 3.52 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow heads to the mound for the Rays to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, May 27, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has an ERA of 6.23, a batting average against of .278 and 16.6 strikeouts per nine innings in one games this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kutter Crawford

Crawford (1-2) starts for the Red Sox, his third of the season.

His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when the right-hander tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.

In 10 games this season, he has a 3.52 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .205 against him.

Crawford has put up two starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

Kutter Crawford vs. Rays

He will take the mound against a Rays offense that ranks second in the league with 534 total hits (on a .268 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .484 (first in the league) with 103 total home runs (first in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Rays this season, Crawford has thrown three innings, giving up one earned run on two hits while striking out two.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.