Wander Franco is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays play at Fenway Park on Saturday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Franco Stats

Franco has 65 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashing .298/.362/.482 so far this season.

Franco hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .368 with two triples, six walks and six RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 2 0 2 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 54 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 26 walks and 30 RBI.

He has a slash line of .310/.410/.580 on the year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Dodgers May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 8

Bet on player props for Wander Franco, Yandy Díaz or other Rays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Garrett Whitlock Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Whitlock Stats

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Garrett Whitlock (2-2) for his fifth start of the season.

Whitlock Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks May. 27 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 22 4.0 8 5 5 1 1 vs. Angels Apr. 16 7.0 3 1 1 5 2 at Rays Apr. 11 5.0 8 5 5 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Trevor Kelley's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has recorded 53 hits with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 48 runs.

He's slashed .252/.296/.510 on the season.

Devers has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Jun. 1 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 vs. Reds May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Reds May. 30 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 at Diamondbacks May. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Angels May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.