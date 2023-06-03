Trevor Kelley will be on the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays when they take on Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

No team in MLB has hit more homers than the Rays, who have connected on 103 this season.

Fueled by 213 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .486 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays rank second in MLB with a .268 team batting average.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 340.

The Rays have the best on-base percentage (.343) in baseball this year.

The Rays rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

Tampa Bay averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Tampa Bay pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.70 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Rays pitchers have a 1.216 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Kelley will get the start for the Rays, his third of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the Chicago Cubs while allowing two hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Dodgers L 6-5 Home Tyler Glasnow Clayton Kershaw 5/28/2023 Dodgers W 11-10 Home Josh Fleming Gavin Stone 5/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Taj Bradley Marcus Stroman 5/30/2023 Cubs L 2-1 Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Hendricks 5/31/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Away Zach Eflin Justin Steele 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Trevor Kelley Garrett Whitlock 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow - 6/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Taj Bradley Tanner Houck 6/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow Brayan Bello 6/6/2023 Twins - Home Shane McClanahan Louie Varland 6/7/2023 Twins - Home Zach Eflin Pablo Lopez

