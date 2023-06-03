Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will see Kutter Crawford starting for the Boston Red Sox in the second game of a four-game series, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.7 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 103 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .484 slugging percentage.

The Rays are second in MLB with a .268 batting average.

Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (345 total, 5.8 per game).

The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.228).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow (0-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, May 27 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 5/28/2023 Dodgers W 11-10 Home Josh Fleming Gavin Stone 5/29/2023 Cubs L 1-0 Away Taj Bradley Marcus Stroman 5/30/2023 Cubs L 2-1 Away Shane McClanahan Kyle Hendricks 5/31/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Away Zach Eflin Justin Steele 6/3/2023 Red Sox L 8-5 Away Trevor Kelley Garrett Whitlock 6/3/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow Kutter Crawford 6/4/2023 Red Sox - Away Taj Bradley Tanner Houck 6/5/2023 Red Sox - Away Tyler Glasnow Brayan Bello 6/6/2023 Twins - Home Shane McClanahan Louie Varland 6/7/2023 Twins - Home Zach Eflin Pablo Lopez 6/8/2023 Twins - Home Tyler Glasnow Bailey Ober

