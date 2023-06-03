How to Watch the Rays vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will see Kutter Crawford starting for the Boston Red Sox in the second game of a four-game series, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Explore More About This Game
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.7 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 103 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .484 slugging percentage.
- The Rays are second in MLB with a .268 batting average.
- Tampa Bay scores the second-most runs in baseball (345 total, 5.8 per game).
- The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .342 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in MLB (1.228).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Glasnow (0-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, May 27 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 11-10
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Gavin Stone
|5/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 1-0
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Marcus Stroman
|5/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 2-1
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Hendricks
|5/31/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Justin Steele
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-5
|Away
|Trevor Kelley
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kutter Crawford
|6/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Tanner Houck
|6/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Brayan Bello
|6/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Louie Varland
|6/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Pablo Lopez
|6/8/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Bailey Ober
