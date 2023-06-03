Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will play Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at Fenway Park, at 1:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rays (+100). The game's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Rays are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those games had a runline set by bookmakers). Tampa Bay games have finished below the point total three straight times, and the average total during this streak was 8.3 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 1-3 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The Rays have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of its 58 opportunities.

The Rays are 6-2-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-6 14-12 18-8 22-10 31-15 9-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.