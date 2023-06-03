The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco head into the second of a four-game series against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park.

The favored Rays have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +130. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -155 +130 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Rays are 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have gone 36-14 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 72% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a 27-4 record (winning 87.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 60.8%.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-21-3 record against the over/under.

The Rays are 6-2-0 ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-6 14-13 18-9 22-10 31-16 9-3

