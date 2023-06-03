On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (hitting .233 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .297 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 55), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has had an RBI in 23 games this season (41.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (50.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.7%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .316 AVG .322 .407 OBP .375 .618 SLG .508 10 XBH 5 6 HR 3 21 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 25 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (40.0%)

