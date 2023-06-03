Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Randy Arozarena (hitting .233 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .297 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 55), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has had an RBI in 23 games this season (41.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this season (50.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (12.7%).
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.316
|AVG
|.322
|.407
|OBP
|.375
|.618
|SLG
|.508
|10
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|9
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|21 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (40.0%)
|16 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (48.0%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.0%)
|13 (43.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (40.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.65 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Whitlock (2-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
