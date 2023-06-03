Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Raley and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock on June 3 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .244 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- Raley has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this year (21 of 43), with more than one hit eight times (18.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games this year, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.9% of his games this year, Raley has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season (15 of 43), with two or more runs seven times (16.3%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.175
|AVG
|.341
|.250
|OBP
|.388
|.350
|SLG
|.841
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Whitlock (2-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
