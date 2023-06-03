Luke Raley and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock on June 3 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .244 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

Raley has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this year (21 of 43), with more than one hit eight times (18.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games this year, and 7% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.9% of his games this year, Raley has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season (15 of 43), with two or more runs seven times (16.3%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 .175 AVG .341 .250 OBP .388 .350 SLG .841 5 XBH 8 1 HR 7 4 RBI 13 17/2 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 20 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

