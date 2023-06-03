Luke Raley and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock on June 3 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is batting .244 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
  • Raley has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this year (21 of 43), with more than one hit eight times (18.6%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games this year, and 7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27.9% of his games this year, Raley has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 34.9% of his games this season (15 of 43), with two or more runs seven times (16.3%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.175 AVG .341
.250 OBP .388
.350 SLG .841
5 XBH 8
1 HR 7
4 RBI 13
17/2 K/BB 14/3
1 SB 0
Home Away
23 GP 20
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%)
9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (30.0%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (25.0%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Whitlock (2-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
