Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, June 3 at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Cubs.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .304 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 32 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.

He has hit a home run in 23.9% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (47.8%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (17.4%).

In 47.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .255 AVG .370 .309 OBP .431 .490 SLG .717 8 XBH 6 2 HR 5 9 RBI 11 15/4 K/BB 9/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 23 GP 23 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (39.1%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (65.2%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (34.8%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (52.2%)

