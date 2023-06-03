Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, June 3 at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Cubs.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .304 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
  • Lowe has picked up a hit in 32 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • He has hit a home run in 23.9% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Lowe has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (47.8%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (17.4%).
  • In 47.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
.255 AVG .370
.309 OBP .431
.490 SLG .717
8 XBH 6
2 HR 5
9 RBI 11
15/4 K/BB 9/5
2 SB 4
Home Away
23 GP 23
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (39.1%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (65.2%)
3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (34.8%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (52.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Whitlock (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
