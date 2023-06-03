Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, June 3 at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Cubs.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .304 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 32 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has hit a home run in 23.9% of his games this year, and 6.4% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (47.8%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (17.4%).
- In 47.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|.255
|AVG
|.370
|.309
|OBP
|.431
|.490
|SLG
|.717
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|11
|15/4
|K/BB
|9/5
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (73.9%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (39.1%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (65.2%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (34.8%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (52.2%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Whitlock (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
