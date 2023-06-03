Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri and his .706 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .245 with four doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- Siri has gotten a hit in 21 of 32 games this season (65.6%), with at least two hits on five occasions (15.6%).
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (31.3%), and in 8.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 46.9% of his games this season, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.9%.
- He has scored in 18 of 32 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.219
|AVG
|.190
|.297
|OBP
|.217
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (38.5%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (53.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.65 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- Whitlock (2-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
