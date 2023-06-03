The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri and his .706 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .245 with four doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Siri has gotten a hit in 21 of 32 games this season (65.6%), with at least two hits on five occasions (15.6%).

Looking at the 32 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (31.3%), and in 8.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 46.9% of his games this season, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.9%.

He has scored in 18 of 32 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 .219 AVG .190 .297 OBP .217 .438 SLG .429 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 7 RBI 4 11/4 K/BB 9/1 3 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 13 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (38.5%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings