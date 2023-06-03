The Tampa Bay Rays, including Harold Ramirez (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez has six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 10 walks while hitting .288.

Ramirez has recorded a hit in 28 of 44 games this season (63.6%), including 14 multi-hit games (31.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 16 games this season (36.4%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 games this year (43.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 10 .351 AVG .268 .422 OBP .302 .737 SLG .341 11 XBH 1 5 HR 1 14 RBI 1 17/6 K/BB 5/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 27 GP 17 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 8 (29.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (35.3%) 13 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%) 12 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

