Christian Bethancourt -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 3 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks while hitting .248.
  • Bethancourt has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 36 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has gone deep in seven games this season (19.4%), homering in 5.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Bethancourt has had an RBI in 10 games this year (27.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year (16 of 36), with two or more runs four times (11.1%).

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 9
.234 AVG .219
.280 OBP .257
.511 SLG .531
7 XBH 4
3 HR 3
8 RBI 6
15/3 K/BB 8/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 16
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.65 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Whitlock (2-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
