Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, June 3 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .210 with five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 48 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (18.8%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has driven home a run in 15 games this year (31.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (35.4%), including six games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|.203
|AVG
|.180
|.319
|OBP
|.255
|.542
|SLG
|.300
|8
|XBH
|3
|6
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|5
|24/10
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.65 team ERA ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Whitlock (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing batters.
