Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Yandy Diaz and his .641 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 54 hits and an OBP of .410 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 32 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has hit a home run in 25.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 47), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 18 games this year (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 25 of 47 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|13
|.312
|AVG
|.327
|.407
|OBP
|.459
|.545
|SLG
|.633
|8
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|8
|15/11
|K/BB
|8/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|20
|18 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (55.0%)
|7 (25.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|12 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .278 batting average against him.
