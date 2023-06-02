Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .482, fueled by 24 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 15th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Franco is batting .400 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Franco has gotten a hit in 40 of 55 games this season (72.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (34.5%).
- He has homered in 12.7% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Franco has driven home a run in 21 games this year (38.2%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (47.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (14.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.322
|AVG
|.293
|.379
|OBP
|.354
|.609
|SLG
|.466
|17
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|10
|15/7
|K/BB
|9/5
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|23
|24 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|12 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|18 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (34.8%)
|4 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|14 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (30.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- Whitlock (2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.