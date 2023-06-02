The Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) and Boston Red Sox (29-27) square off on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, opening a four-game series at Fenway Park.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Glasnow for the Rays and Garrett Whitlock (2-2) for the Red Sox.

Rays vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs Whitlock - BOS (2-2, 5.14 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will send Glasnow to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has an ERA of 6.23, an 8 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.385 in one games this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Garrett Whitlock

The Red Sox are sending Whitlock (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.

Whitlock is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Whitlock has put up three starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

Garrett Whitlock vs. Rays

He will face a Rays offense that ranks second in the league with 340 total runs scored while batting .268 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .486 slugging percentage (first in MLB play) and has hit a total of 103 home runs (first in the league).

Whitlock has thrown five innings, giving up five earned runs on eight hits while striking out five against the Rays this season.

