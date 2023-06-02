The Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) and the Boston Red Sox (29-27) will clash in the series opener on Friday, June 2 at Fenway Park, with Tyler Glasnow starting for the Rays and Garrett Whitlock taking the hill for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +115. The total for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rays vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 6.23 ERA) vs Whitlock - BOS (2-2, 5.14 ERA)

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 36 (72%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 31-7 (winning 81.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Red Sox have come away with 15 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 11 times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luke Raley 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Taylor Walls 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+170)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL East -225 - 1st

