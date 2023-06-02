How to Watch the Rays vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida on Friday at 7:10 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series at Fenway Park.
Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays average 1.8 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 103 home runs in total.
- Tampa Bay leads MLB with a .486 slugging percentage this season, racking up 213 extra-base hits.
- The Rays' .268 batting average is second-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.9 runs per game (340 total).
- The Rays are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 11th in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- Tampa Bay's 3.70 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.216).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Glasnow (0-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-5
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 11-10
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Gavin Stone
|5/29/2023
|Cubs
|L 1-0
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Marcus Stroman
|5/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 2-1
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Kyle Hendricks
|5/31/2023
|Cubs
|W 4-3
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Justin Steele
|6/2/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Josh Fleming
|Tanner Houck
|6/3/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|-
|6/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Brayan Bello
|6/6/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Louie Varland
|6/7/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Pablo Lopez
