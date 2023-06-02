Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in the first of a four-game series, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +115. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rays vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +115 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have two wins against the spread in their last four chances. In three consecutive games, Tampa Bay and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers during that stretch being 8.3 runs.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have gone 36-14 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 72% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 34-7 record (winning 82.9% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Tampa Bay has played in 58 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-21-3).

The Rays have gone 6-2-0 ATS this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-6 14-12 18-8 22-10 31-15 9-3

