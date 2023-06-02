Friday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18) and the Boston Red Sox (29-27) squaring off at Fenway Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow to the mound, while Garrett Whitlock (2-2) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Rays have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 36 (72%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has a record of 31-7 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 58.3% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 340.

The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.70).

Rays Schedule