On Friday, Randy Arozarena (batting .233 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .297.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
  • Arozarena has picked up a hit in 38 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arozarena has driven home a run in 23 games this year (41.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 28 of 55 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.316 AVG .322
.407 OBP .375
.618 SLG .508
10 XBH 5
6 HR 3
21 RBI 9
18/8 K/BB 19/5
2 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 25
21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%)
7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%)
16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%)
7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (40.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.65).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Whitlock (2-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
