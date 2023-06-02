On Friday, Randy Arozarena (batting .233 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .297.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 38 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has driven home a run in 23 games this year (41.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 28 of 55 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .316 AVG .322 .407 OBP .375 .618 SLG .508 10 XBH 5 6 HR 3 21 RBI 9 18/8 K/BB 19/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 25 21 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (40.0%) 16 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 13 (43.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (40.0%)

