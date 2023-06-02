Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luke Raley and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox and Garrett Whitlock on June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is batting .244 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.
- In 48.8% of his games this season (21 of 43), Raley has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In 18.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 12 games this year (27.9%), Raley has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this year (34.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.175
|AVG
|.341
|.250
|OBP
|.388
|.350
|SLG
|.841
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|7
|4
|RBI
|13
|17/2
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|20
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (55.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (30.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (30.0%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (25.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- Whitlock gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
