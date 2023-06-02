The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe (.424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .304 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 69.6% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 32.6% of them.

In 23.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this year (47.8%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (17.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (47.8%), including six multi-run games (13.0%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 .255 AVG .370 .309 OBP .431 .490 SLG .717 8 XBH 6 2 HR 5 9 RBI 11 15/4 K/BB 9/5 2 SB 4 Home Away 23 GP 23 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (73.9%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (39.1%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (65.2%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (34.8%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (52.2%)

