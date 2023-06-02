Jose Siri -- with a slugging percentage of .706 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri has four doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks while batting .245.
  • Siri has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this year (21 of 32), with more than one hit five times (15.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 31.3% of his games this season, and 8.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Siri has picked up an RBI in 46.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.9% of his games.
  • He has scored in 18 games this season (56.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
.219 AVG .190
.297 OBP .217
.438 SLG .429
3 XBH 3
2 HR 1
7 RBI 4
11/4 K/BB 9/1
3 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 13
13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (38.5%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Red Sox's 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Whitlock (2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
