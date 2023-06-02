Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Siri -- with a slugging percentage of .706 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cubs.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has four doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and nine walks while batting .245.
- Siri has gotten at least one hit in 65.6% of his games this year (21 of 32), with more than one hit five times (15.6%).
- He has gone deep in 31.3% of his games this season, and 8.5% of his plate appearances.
- Siri has picked up an RBI in 46.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (56.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|.219
|AVG
|.190
|.297
|OBP
|.217
|.438
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|11/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|3
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (38.5%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (53.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- Whitlock (2-2 with a 5.14 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
