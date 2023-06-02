The Las Vegas Aces (4-0), on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, will look to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Atlanta Dream (2-2). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Aces matchup.

Dream vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: College Park, Georgia
  • Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-12) 173.5 -800 +575 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-12.5) 173.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-12.5) 172.5 -800 +475 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-10.5) 171.5 -800 +360 Bet on this game with Tipico

Dream vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces went 15-20-0 ATS last season.
  • The Dream put together an 11-14-0 ATS record last season.
  • A total of 16 Aces games last season went over the point total.
  • In Dream games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

