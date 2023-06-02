Christian Bethancourt -- hitting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks while hitting .248.

Bethancourt has had a hit in 22 of 36 games this year (61.1%), including multiple hits seven times (19.4%).

He has hit a home run in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 36), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 .234 AVG .219 .280 OBP .257 .511 SLG .531 7 XBH 4 3 HR 3 8 RBI 6 15/3 K/BB 8/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 16 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%) 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings