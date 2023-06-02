Christian Bethancourt -- hitting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks while hitting .248.
  • Bethancourt has had a hit in 22 of 36 games this year (61.1%), including multiple hits seven times (19.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 36), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 9
.234 AVG .219
.280 OBP .257
.511 SLG .531
7 XBH 4
3 HR 3
8 RBI 6
15/3 K/BB 8/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 16
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%)
6 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.3%)
12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (25.0%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Whitlock (2-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
