Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Red Sox - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Bethancourt -- hitting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on June 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has nine doubles, seven home runs and five walks while hitting .248.
- Bethancourt has had a hit in 22 of 36 games this year (61.1%), including multiple hits seven times (19.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 36), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.1%.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|.234
|AVG
|.219
|.280
|OBP
|.257
|.511
|SLG
|.531
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|6
|15/3
|K/BB
|8/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (6.3%)
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (25.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Whitlock (2-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
