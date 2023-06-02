Friday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (26-30) and Milwaukee Brewers (29-27) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 5:10 PM ET on June 2.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (4-4) versus the Reds and Brandon Williamson.

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Brewers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and lost both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Brewers have won two of their last seven games against the spread.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 28 times and won 15, or 53.6%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 4-5 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 221 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Reds have gone 5-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (six of those matchups had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Reds have won in 19, or 44.2%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (258 total), Cincinnati is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.01 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup May 27 Giants L 3-1 Corbin Burnes vs Logan Webb May 28 Giants W 7-5 Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb May 30 @ Blue Jays L 7-2 Adrian Houser vs Yusei Kikuchi May 31 @ Blue Jays W 4-2 Julio Teheran vs Alek Manoah June 1 @ Blue Jays L 3-1 Freddy Peralta vs Kevin Gausman June 2 @ Reds - Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Williamson June 3 @ Reds - Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft June 4 @ Reds - Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively June 5 @ Reds - Julio Teheran vs Luke Weaver June 6 Orioles - Freddy Peralta vs Kyle Gibson June 7 Orioles - Corbin Burnes vs Dean Kremer

Reds Schedule