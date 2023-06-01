The Miami Heat, Max Strus included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Strus tallied eight points in his most recent game, which ended in a 103-84 win against the Celtics.

If you'd like to place a bet on Strus' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.5 11.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 3.5 Assists -- 2.1 1.1 PRA -- 16.8 15.6 PR 12.5 14.7 14.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Max Strus' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 11.3% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

He's made 2.5 threes per game, or 20.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

The Nuggets allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Max Strus vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 42 23 7 4 4 0 1 12/30/2022 33 19 3 0 4 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Strus or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.