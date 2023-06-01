Magic Odds to Win 2023 NBA Championship
According to sportsbooks, the Orlando Magic (27-40) have +100000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship. Next on their schedule is a matchup on Saturday, March 11 at home against the Miami Heat, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Magic NBA Championship Odds
|Odds
|League Rank
|Payout
|To Win the NBA Championship
|+100000
|25th
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Make the Finals
|+50000
|-
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Magic Standings Information
According to the current standings in the Eastern Conference, the Magic would not qualify for the playoffs, finishing in 13th place. They are 4.5 games behind the 10th-place Wizards.
|Team
|Games Back
|6
|Brooklyn Nets
|11.0
|7
|Miami Heat
|13.5
|8
|Atlanta Hawks
|15.0
|9
|Toronto Raptors
|16.5
|10
|Washington Wizards
|17.0
|11
|Chicago Bulls
|18.0
|12
|Indiana Pacers
|18.5
|13
|Orlando Magic
|21.5
|14
|Charlotte Hornets
|27.0
|15
|Detroit Pistons
|33.5
Magic Team Stats
- The Magic have gone 27-40 on the season so far.
- The Magic are 15-19 at home, 12-21 on the road and in neutral-site games this year.
- The Magic have a 6-8 record in games they were listed as the favorite, while finishing 21-32 when listed as underdogs.
- The Magic are 5-5 in one-possession games and 10-11 in games decided by six points or fewer.
- While the Magic have taken home the victory in two games this season when favored by three or fewer points (2-6), they are 4-2 when favored by 3.5 points or more.
- When underdogs by three or fewer points this season, the Magic have sported a 4-7 record. They are 17-25 when underdogs by more than three points.
Magic's Top Players
- Franz Wagner leads the Magic in scoring, tallying 18.9 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
- Orlando's leading rebounder is Paolo Banchero, averaging 6.6 boards per game, and its best passer is Markelle Fultz with 5.5 assists per game.
- Wagner leads the Magic in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Fultz and Bol Bol lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Fultz leading the team in steals by averaging 1.5 per game and Bol in blocks, averaging 1.3 per contest.
