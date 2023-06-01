The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Lowry tallied seven points, seven rebounds and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 103-84 win against the Celtics.

In this article we will look at Lowry's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 11.2 8.2 Rebounds 2.5 4.1 3.8 Assists 3.5 5.1 4.5 PRA -- 20.4 16.5 PR 10.5 15.3 12 3PM 0.5 1.9 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Kyle Lowry's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Kyle Lowry has made 3.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 6.1% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.9 threes per game, or 10.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lowry's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets are the best team in the league, giving up 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/30/2022 32 3 2 3 1 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lowry or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.