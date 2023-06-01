Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates take the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 103-84 win over the Celtics (his most recent game) Butler put up 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll examine Butler's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 22.9 24.3 Rebounds 7.5 5.9 7.4 Assists 5.5 5.3 6.6 PRA 40.5 34.1 38.3 PR 34.5 28.8 31.7 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.9



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.

Butler is averaging 1.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Butler's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Allowing 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Nuggets have conceded 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 32 24 10 9 1 0 1 12/30/2022 38 17 6 8 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.