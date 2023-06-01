Jimmy Butler NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Nuggets - June 1
Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates take the court versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.
In this piece we'll examine Butler's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|27.5
|22.9
|24.3
|Rebounds
|7.5
|5.9
|7.4
|Assists
|5.5
|5.3
|6.6
|PRA
|40.5
|34.1
|38.3
|PR
|34.5
|28.8
|31.7
|3PM
|0.5
|0.6
|0.9
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, he's put up 12.7% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.9 per contest.
- Butler is averaging 1.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- Butler's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.
- Allowing 112.5 points per contest, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the league defensively.
- On the boards, the Nuggets have conceded 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.
- The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.7 assists per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.
Jimmy Butler vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/13/2023
|32
|24
|10
|9
|1
|0
|1
|12/30/2022
|38
|17
|6
|8
|0
|0
|4
