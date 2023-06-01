Top Heat Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - NBA Finals Game 1
The Denver Nuggets (53-29) play the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Jimmy Butler of the Heat are two players to watch in this game.
How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Heat's Last Game
The Heat won their most recent game against the Celtics, 103-84, on Monday. Butler led the way with 28 points, plus seven boards and six assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|28
|7
|6
|3
|0
|3
|Caleb Martin
|26
|10
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Bam Adebayo
|12
|10
|7
|0
|1
|0
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is No. 1 on the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he produces 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.
- The Heat get 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.
- The Heat receive 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.
- Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|24.3
|7.4
|6.6
|2.4
|0.7
|0.9
|Bam Adebayo
|16.8
|9.4
|3.6
|1
|0.6
|0
|Caleb Martin
|16.4
|5.8
|1.8
|0.8
|0.5
|2.7
|Kyle Lowry
|8.2
|3.8
|4.5
|1.3
|0.5
|1.2
|Gabe Vincent
|11.1
|2
|2.7
|0.8
|0.3
|1.8
