The Denver Nuggets (53-29) play the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Jimmy Butler of the Heat are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Heat vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, June 1

Thursday, June 1 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Heat's Last Game

The Heat won their most recent game against the Celtics, 103-84, on Monday. Butler led the way with 28 points, plus seven boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 7 6 3 0 3 Caleb Martin 26 10 3 1 0 4 Bam Adebayo 12 10 7 0 1 0

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is No. 1 on the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he produces 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Heat get 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

The Heat receive 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

Kyle Lowry gives the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24.3 7.4 6.6 2.4 0.7 0.9 Bam Adebayo 16.8 9.4 3.6 1 0.6 0 Caleb Martin 16.4 5.8 1.8 0.8 0.5 2.7 Kyle Lowry 8.2 3.8 4.5 1.3 0.5 1.2 Gabe Vincent 11.1 2 2.7 0.8 0.3 1.8

