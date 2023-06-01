In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat meet.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have given up to their opponents.

This season, Miami has a 20-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 22-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also give up more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).

This year the Heat are averaging more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).

Heat Injuries