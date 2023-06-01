In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be looking for a win against Miami Heat.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Heat vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Heat vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have a +273 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league and are giving up 112.5 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA.

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in NBA) and concede 109.8 (second in league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

These teams score 225.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more than this game's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 222.3 points per game, 3.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.

Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 27.5 -115 22.9 Bam Adebayo 16.5 -130 20.4 Caleb Martin 15.5 -130 9.6 Gabe Vincent 12.5 -110 9.4 Max Strus 9.5 -115 11.5

Heat and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Heat +320 - Nuggets -425 -5000

