Heat vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Finals Game 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 9-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 109
Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Heat Player Props
|Nuggets vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Heat
|Nuggets vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Heat Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Heat Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9)
- Pick OU:
Over (218.5)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).
- Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Performance Insights
- Offensively Miami is the worst team in the league (109.5 points per game). However on defense it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).
- This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.
- In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 59.2% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.