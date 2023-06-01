The Denver Nuggets are 9-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC.

Heat vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Heat vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Heat 109

Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9)

Heat (+ 9) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 43.5% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9 or more (never covered this season).

Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst team in the league (109.5 points per game). However on defense it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the NBA in assists at 23.8 per game.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 59.2% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.

