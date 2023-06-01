The Miami Heat (35-32) are not expected to be serious contenders this season, with +6600 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship as they ready for a matchup at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, March 10 at 8:00 PM ET.

Heat NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +6600 12th Bet $100 to win $6600 To Make the Finals +3000 - Bet $100 to win $3000

Heat Standings Information

The Heat are currently seventh in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games behind the sixth-place Nets, and would participate in the play-in tournament to qualify for the playoffs.

Team Games Back 1 Milwaukee Bucks - 2 Boston Celtics 2.5 3 Philadelphia 76ers 4.5 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 7.0 5 New York Knicks 10.0 6 Brooklyn Nets 11.0 7 Miami Heat 13.5 8 Atlanta Hawks 15.0 9 Toronto Raptors 16.5 10 Washington Wizards 17.0

Heat Team Stats

This season, the Heat have won 35 games so far (35-32).

This year, the Heat have a 21-13 record at home and a 14-19 record on the road.

The Heat have won 29 games (29-19) when playing as favorites, with six victories (6-13) when listed as the underdog.

The Heat are 14-8 in one-possession games and 23-16 in games decided by six points or fewer.

When favored by more than three points this season, the Heat are 17-13. Meanwhile, they have posted a 12-6 record when favored by three or fewer points.

The Heat have won just one game when playing as underdogs by three points or fewer this season (1-5), but they have grabbed five wins in 13 games when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Heat's Top Players

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Heat is Bam Adebayo, who accumulates 21.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.

Jimmy Butler is Miami's best passer, dishing out 5.2 assists per game while scoring 22.1 PPG.

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Miami steals leader is Butler, who averages 1.9 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Adebayo, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

