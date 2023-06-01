The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Vincent, in his most recent game (May 29 win against the Celtics) produced 10 points and four assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Vincent's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.4 11.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.0 Assists 3.5 2.5 3.1 PRA 17.5 14 16.7 PR 14.5 11.5 13.6 3PM 2.5 1.7 1.8



Heat vs Nuggets Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Vincent's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the Nuggets have given up 112.5 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.

On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 40.8 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.7 assists per contest.

The Nuggets are the third-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 34 15 2 4 4 0 1 12/30/2022 16 3 1 2 1 0 0

